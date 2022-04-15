ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Manny Machado goes 5-for-6 as Padres pound Braves

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Manny Machado tied his career high with five hits, capped by a two-run homer, as the San Diego Padres opened their home season with a 12-1 rout of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Machado went 5-for-6 with four runs and two stolen bases. He flied out to center in the eighth while attempting to tie the Padres record of six hits in a game. Machado’s only other five-hit game came on July 7, 2014, against the Washington Nationals while playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove (1-0) worked 6 2/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Machado wasn’t the Padres only force in the Padres’ 16-hit attack.

Eric Hosmer had four hits, including a two-run, two-out, first-inning single that got the San Diego offense rolling against Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (1-1).

Rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams hit his first major league homer off Morton leading off the second. Luke Voit had two hits and his first three-RBI game as a Padre, and Wil Myers had two hits and two RBIs.

San Diego ended a two-game skid while Atlanta dropped its second game in a row.

The Padres scored three runs in the first off Morton.

With one out, Morton hit Austin Nola with a pitch. After Machado singled, Morton plunked Jake Cronenworth with a pitch to load the bases. Morton then struck out Voit, but Hosmer dropped a single into center to give the Padres a quick 2-0 lead. Myers followed with an RBI single.

After Abrams’ leadoff homer in the second, Machado and Cronenworth had back-to-back singles ahead of Voit’s double that made it 5-0.

Voit added a two-run single in the sixth off left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb. Machado hit his two-run homer in the seventh off left-hander Will Smith, and the Padres added three more off right-hander Tyler Thornburg in the eighth, capped by a Nola RBI single.

In five innings, Morton gave up five runs on nine hits, three walks and two hit batters with five strikeouts.

Ozzie Albies homered leading off the ninth off right-hander Pedro Avila for the Braves’ only run.

–Field Level Media

