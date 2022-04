Gary Farkash has been involved in one way or another for decades at the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum. Now as trustee and corporate secretary for the OBRM, he’s coming up on his 29th year of service there. His goal now is for four new tracks to be laid down in time for the railroad museum’s spring reopening, allowing for more organization and space to be freed up for possible newer additions in future.

