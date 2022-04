BOSTON (CBS) — Final preparations were underway at the Boston Marathon finish line, just hours before more than 30,000 runners are expected to cross it Monday. For many, it’s been a long time coming. “It has been a tough few years with COVID and everything,” said Marci Lyons of Rye, New York. “I qualified three times and didn’t get in. And then we qualified together and both finally got it,” said Emily Keeter of Nashville, Tennessee. She and her best friend Adrianne have been planning this moment for seven years. “I just think the history or tradition of it. I am just going to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO