Clayton, NJ

Ruga fans 16 to lead Atlantic Tech past Clayton - Baseball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Logan Ruga struck out 15 as he allowed one run on three hits, no walks and one hit by pitch in Atlantic Tech’s 3-1...

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

