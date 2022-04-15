Mobile police say burglar shot homeowner’s dog after breaking in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a heartless burglar who they say shot a dog after breaking into a house.

It happened late Wednesday night on Calais Street and was all caught on camera. The homeowner says when he came home he knew something was wrong when he saw a trail of blood.

In the surveillance video, you can see the guy breaking into the house while the owner is gone. He knocked down the camera as he broke in.

“If the guy’s out there I just want to know why, why would you shoot a dog?” And why are you in my house in the first place,” Tyler said.

Tyler says he could hear his dog, Coots, whimpering in the house when he got home. That’s when he saw the gunshot wound on his face and immediately called the police.

Mobile Police say a suspected burglar shot a dog in the face. (WALA)

He says the burglar got away with a safe with his personal belongings. But more than anything, he’s more upset that someone almost took away the only thing he has.

“That was my big thing. It’s one thing to mess with me and all my stuff but don’t mess with my dog. I don’t have much in this world but I’ve got my dog,” Tyler said. “I don’t understand the mind frame if he was startled or shooting to kill.”

In a separate video from the back of Tyler’s house, you can see the suspected burglar again with a gun in his hand as he walks around.

Tyler says he won’t be taking any more chances on his safety or Coots’.

“I definitely thought I was okay but after this there’s definitely some further steps I can take,” Tyler said.

Tyler says Coots is doing a lot better and got back home from the vet Thursday.

If you recognize the man in the video call Mobile Police.