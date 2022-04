When the Rays debuted their novel “opener” strategy in 2018 it changed the way many teams thought about the best ways to deploy their best pitchers. Instead of going the traditional route of using a starter to pitch as long as possible, when the Rays go with an opener they’re hoping one of their top relievers can stifle the top of an opponent’s offense at the outset of a game. From there, the Rays use a mix of guys to keep hitters off balance throughout the day.

