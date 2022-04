CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Houston Astro Lance Berkman is in town through Saturday as his Houston Baptist Huskies take on the Islanders out at Chapman Field. Berkman is in his first year as Huskies coach after previously coaching at the high school level. "The Big Puma" says the transition to the collegiate ranks has been harder than he thought, not necessarily from the coaching standpoint, but rather the recruiting and evaluating teenagers' talent.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO