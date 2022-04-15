Good Friday Holiday

There can't be enough said about the Master Gardener Association here in Texas. This organization is a gold mine of garden knowledge at the ready. They teach classes year around, put on clinics, and operate demonstration gardens. The story below shows one of their Master Gardeners, Loretta Bailey, teaching an hour-long class on composting. In Tarrant County, the Master Gardener Program from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension has an army of over 400 volunteers (Master Gardeners) that spread the gardening gospel. When I first moved to North Texas, their website was my go-to source of what to plant and when. Each...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO