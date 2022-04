One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a structure in Watts.Paramedics were called at 4:27 a.m. to 9927 S. Wilmington Ave. where they found the victims of the crash, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.One of the occupants of the vehicle, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene.She was identified as 38-year-old L.A. resident Jaycie Martinez.The driver, who is suspected to have been driving impaired at the time of the incident, was also taken to a hospital for treatment, though he is expected to be arrested as soon as...

1 DAY AGO