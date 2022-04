A special stage production of “Newsies” will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 8-9 and at 2 p.m. April 3 and 10 at the Haywood Arts Regional Theater in Waynesville. “Newsies” was a monstrous hit on Broadway and is based on the classic Disney film of the same name. It won two Tony awards, including “Best Choreography” by Christopher Gattelli, who is a former Western North Carolina resident, and used to work with HART Educational Director Shelia Sumpter.

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO