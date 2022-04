Following the loss of her teenage son, a Beverlywood mother has taken on a mission to prevent further loss of life at the hands of fentanyl. Juli Shamash lost her son Tyler in 2018, just after his 18th birthday due to a fentanyl overdose. Since his death, she has made it her life's mission to help prevent other families from going through what hers had to go through."Kids are supposed to learn from their mistakes," she said while speaking with CBS reporters. "They're not supposed to die from them."She put up a series of billboards around her hometown, targeted towards the...

