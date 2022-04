On Saturday, showers continued throughout Starkville, Mississippi. The first pitch was moved from 3 CT to 5 CT to allow the bad weather to clear up. When the game finally began, neither team was able to nudge across a run in the first inning. Auburn didn’t in the second either. However, the Bulldogs were able to bring across two runs to the plate via the “long-ball.” First, it was designated hitter Hunter Hines and then two batters later it was right-fielder Kellum Clark. That gave the hometown dogs a 2-0 lead in the series finale.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO