Theater & Dance

Broadway SF announces the musicals for the 2022-2023 season

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

Broadway SF has announced the seven musicals for the 2022-2023 season at the Orpheum and Golden Gate theaters.

The seven off-Broadway shows performing in the city this season will be "Jagged Little Pill, " "Frozen," " Beetlejuice, " "Six," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Mean Girls" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical."

Current members can renew their season tickets now and the sale for new members will begin on April 27 at 11 a.m.

One membership guarantees one ticket to each production for this season. Seat selection is based on a first come first serve basis and renewed members get to choose first followed by new members. Broadway SF said they finalizes the seat assignments and will send the tickets and performance dates to members this summer.

Members get the chance to exchange their tickets for a more convenient performance date for the same musical. They also get first access to purchase additional tickets to a season show for family and friends, according to Broadway SF.

