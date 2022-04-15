PREP SOCCER: Warriors, Lady Warriors down New Hope at home

WEST POINT, Ala. – Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors were back home to host a pair of varsity matchups against New Hope Thursday night and both West Point squads added to their win columns. The Lady Warriors got things started with a 6-0 win and the Warriors closed the night with a 4-0 win over the Indians.

Kyli Armstead and Ali Guevara each scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Warriors against New Hope and Evelyn Guevara and Emma Farnsworth each posted a goal in the win as well. Vanesa Garcia led the way with three assists and Kaedince Cagle finished with an assist of her own. Kali King preserved the shutout in the net.

Lady Warriors Head Coach Rob Whitesell was excited to see his team play well and to see one of his seniors put together a career night.

“This team is in control of its own destiny in Area play and needs to finish strong. Tonight’s win was a great start and proof that they can execute as a team as the pressure mounts,” Whitesell said. “The senior recognition ceremony made it a special night for our graduates that was highlighted by defensive specialist and senior Emma Farnsworth’s first career goal.”

A goal by Jacob Bencze gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead at halftime and they pulled in the second half with two more goals from Bencze and another from Omar Segunda to secure a 4-0 win.

West Point Head Coach Jacob Brown is happy with the way his guys are playing right now and the season they’ve had so far with some big games coming up next week.

“The boys played brilliantly. We have the biggest games of the season coming up next week with two games against Brewer that will determine our playoff fate,” Brown said. “After tonight we are fully prepared. I am excited. These boys have truly had a special season. They have also officially broken every single team record this season for the program.”

