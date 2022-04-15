Rockers fall to Gastonia in exhibition

High Point Rocker Tyler Ladendorf bats against the Gastonia Honey Hunters during the High Point Rockers exhibition game at Truist Point on Thursday. PAIGE DINGLER | HPE INTERN

HIGH POINT — The Rockers’ pitching looked sharp for the most part Thursday. The hitters weren’t as they faced live pitching for the first time this season.

The combination in the first preseason exhibition game resulted in a 4-1 loss to Gastonia at Truist Point stadium.

High Point gave up eight hits, struck out 11 and walked three as six Rockers pitchers saw action. The Honey Hunters scored on a homer in the fifth and three in the ninth on a sacrifice fly and a two-run double after a single and error.

The Rockers didn’t tally until the ninth. Jay Gonzalez laced a lead-off triple off the rightfield wall and scored on Michael Russell’s sacrifice fly.

Matt Leon gave up the homer in the fifth on the first pitch in relief of starter Justin Nicolino. Adam Choplick gave up the three in the ninth.

“I thought our pitching was outstanding,” said manager Jamie Keefe. “Pitchers are going to be ahead of hitters, and they threw some great arms at us tonight. We threw the heck out of it tonight. If Chop doesn’t walk that one guy and then two hits after that, who cares. And the home run. We got ahead of guys. We walked three guys on the night and I liked our defense.”

Because it was an exhibition game, both teams didn’t stick to the standard nine-man batting order. Gastonia had an 11-man lineup and the Rockers 10.

High Point started Michael Russell at second, Tyler Ladenorf at shortstop, Jerry Downs at first, Adam Morrison as the designated hitter, Quincy Latimore in left field, Ben Aklinski at third, Jared Mitchell in right field, Miles Williams as a DH, Mike Gulino at catcher and Jay Gonzalez in center field.

Nicolino, who had a 10-13 record in the Majors, went four innings, gave up four hits, struck out two and walked one. He got into trouble just once, loading the bases in the third on a double, walk and single before forcing a groundout that ended the inning.

Cesar Trejo, who starred at Ragsdale and started last season with the Rockers, returned to High Point as the Honey Hunters left fielder. He scored in the ninth.

The Rockers and Honey Hunters will square off in another exhibition today in Gastonia. Keefe said some players who played the whole game would not make the trip.