ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Rockers fall to Gastonia in exhibition

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZhVq_0f9wANct00
High Point Rocker Tyler Ladendorf bats against the Gastonia Honey Hunters during the High Point Rockers exhibition game at Truist Point on Thursday. PAIGE DINGLER | HPE INTERN

HIGH POINT — The Rockers’ pitching looked sharp for the most part Thursday. The hitters weren’t as they faced live pitching for the first time this season.

The combination in the first preseason exhibition game resulted in a 4-1 loss to Gastonia at Truist Point stadium.

High Point gave up eight hits, struck out 11 and walked three as six Rockers pitchers saw action. The Honey Hunters scored on a homer in the fifth and three in the ninth on a sacrifice fly and a two-run double after a single and error.

The Rockers didn’t tally until the ninth. Jay Gonzalez laced a lead-off triple off the rightfield wall and scored on Michael Russell’s sacrifice fly.

Matt Leon gave up the homer in the fifth on the first pitch in relief of starter Justin Nicolino. Adam Choplick gave up the three in the ninth.

“I thought our pitching was outstanding,” said manager Jamie Keefe. “Pitchers are going to be ahead of hitters, and they threw some great arms at us tonight. We threw the heck out of it tonight. If Chop doesn’t walk that one guy and then two hits after that, who cares. And the home run. We got ahead of guys. We walked three guys on the night and I liked our defense.”

Because it was an exhibition game, both teams didn’t stick to the standard nine-man batting order. Gastonia had an 11-man lineup and the Rockers 10.

High Point started Michael Russell at second, Tyler Ladenorf at shortstop, Jerry Downs at first, Adam Morrison as the designated hitter, Quincy Latimore in left field, Ben Aklinski at third, Jared Mitchell in right field, Miles Williams as a DH, Mike Gulino at catcher and Jay Gonzalez in center field.

Nicolino, who had a 10-13 record in the Majors, went four innings, gave up four hits, struck out two and walked one. He got into trouble just once, loading the bases in the third on a double, walk and single before forcing a groundout that ended the inning.

Cesar Trejo, who starred at Ragsdale and started last season with the Rockers, returned to High Point as the Honey Hunters left fielder. He scored in the ninth.

The Rockers and Honey Hunters will square off in another exhibition today in Gastonia. Keefe said some players who played the whole game would not make the trip.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Woodies top Cannon Ballers to kick off Easter weekend

KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks tied up the series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers after the Wood Ducks pitching staff leads them to victory in a 3-1 win. Josh Stephan got the start Friday night for the Wood Ducks and retired the first eight Cannon Ballers he faced, ascending to only ten […]
KINSTON, NC
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
Gastonia, NC
Sports
High Point, NC
Sports
City
Gastonia, NC
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen’s Girlfriend: Morgan Reid

Grayson Allen is a 3-and-D specialist who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Duke product was a standout in college, and while he hasn’t been quite the star in the league as he was with the Blue Devils, he turned out to be quite a role player nonetheless. No matter what people may think of him and his unusual on-court tactics, he has been a quality piece for the Bucks. In this post, though, we’re actually focusing on Greyson Allen’s girlfriend Morgan Reid.
FIFA
High Point Enterprise

Davidson, Radford blank HPU, 3-0

HIGH POINT — The numbers suggested High Point University’s baseball team might have a good offensive outing in the last game of a three-game Big South series Saturday at Williard Stadium,. Radford lefthander Zach Davidson proved wrong the numbers that included an 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA and 26...
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Kannapolis strikes back against Woodies, wins 5-1

KINSTON, N.C. — The Kannapolis bats from two nights ago returned to Grainger Stadium as the Cannon Ballers recorded 12 hits in A 5-1 win versus Down East. The Cannon Ballers tallied up two singles with two outs in the first, but were unable to capitalize, leaving runners on first and second. The Woodies came […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Jay Gonzalez
Person
Adam Morrison
WNCT

Wood Ducks salvage split with Cannon Ballers in DH

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 3-2 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to salvage a split in Saturday’s doubleheader. The two teams played the doubleheader so they could be off Sunday for Easter. The Wood Ducks (3-6) […]
High Point Enterprise

Southwest soccer beats Western

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rolled past Western Guilford 5-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southwest. Kory Lloyd scored two goals to lead the Cowgirls (10-7 overall, 4-4 conference). Peyton Flynn, Josie Tucker and Lindsey Swift each had one goal, while Zyahna Henry, Hailey Peterson and Maddie Vaughn each had one assist.
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockers
WCBD Count on 2

Clemson downs #23 Wake Forest in game one

Courtesy of Clemson Athletics WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon […]
CLEMSON, SC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
134
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy