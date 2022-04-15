ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Series Part 2: Children in Ukraine focus on education

 3 days ago

(KLST/KSAN)– Yevheniia is a mother with a 19 year old daughter. She said she still can’t believe the life they are living.

“I never expected that Russian would attack Ukraine the way they did” Yevheniia said. “In just one day, in all of the cities. I didn’t expect that I would wake up one day, at 5 in the morning, from explosions. I did not know where to run or how I was going to protect my child and what I was going to do afterwards.”

She said she’s sorry her daughter has spent years living with conflict.

“My daughter is a grown adult already. I don’t need to explain this war to her,” she said “She has been seeing all this since she was 12. It was more difficult to explain it then, but even at 12, she was not a baby anymore. She was always watching the news with me. Now she gets information from social media as she has grown up with it.”

Yevheniia said parents with younger kids are now teaching them how to protect themselves without weapons. She said the only defense they have is their ability to run. Parents spend days teaching their kids how to tie their shoes laces quickly, so they can be ready.

“At the same time, we really need to distract them from everything that is happening right now.,” she said.

Yevheniia said as the war continues, some childern in Ukraine are still going to school and some who have fled are continuing lessons online.

“My daughter’s university is continuing her lessons remotely,” she said. “Throughout her life, my daughter has been changing cites, changing schools, and changing universitie. Right now, she is supposed to think about her future, what she is going to do with her school and how she will finish her education.”

Like many parents in Ukraine, she tries to keep her daughter shielded from the horror happening in their country. She said the only thing she and other parents can do right now is keep their children focused on school and look forward to what they can do when the war is over.

“But at the same time, we can’t relax and just fill the children’s heads with empty promises,” Yevheniia said.

