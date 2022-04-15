HS BASEBALL: Shores leads Rebels to series-clinching win

Chase Shores 03/02/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

ODESSA – Legacy head baseball coach Eric Garcia loved the position his Rebels were in heading into Thursday’s critical game against Odessa Permian.

LHS had won Tuesday’s home game against the first-place Panthers and looked to win the series at McCanlies Field. With ace Chase Shores on the mound on Thursday, the Rebels liked their chances to do that even more.

Shores did not only have another strong outing on the bump, but he also had three doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Rebels to a 5-3 victory at McCanlies Field.

The Rebels (17-7, 8-4 in District 2-6A) look to sweep the three-game series at 2 p.m. Friday at Ernie Johnson Field.

“I couldn’t have asked for much more,” Garcia said. “Chase pitched an unbelievable game and kept his pitch count low. We hit the ball early and got some big hits. I’m just very proud of these guys. We had some early bumps in the district season and we’re starting believe now and starting to feel good about themselves. Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time.”

Added Shores: “We knew coming in here that Permian was going to be hungry. We knew that we were going to get their best. We just came out and proved what we can do. To beat the number one team in the district is pretty good. We just played well all the way around today.”

Shores got things going with the Rebels with his bat in the top of the first. After Raymond Vasquez (3-for-4) reached with a single, Shores brought him home with his first double of the game.

“He’s done that all year,” said Garcia about Shores’ contributions at the plate. “He is right now, by far, one of the best hitters in the state of Texas. We already knew he was one of the best pitchers in the state of Texas. He does an outstanding job of getting into good counts, seeing pitches and driving the ball. He was 3-for-4 today and was 4-for-4 on Tuesday, so he’s 7 out of 8 for the series so far.”

Permian (23-6, 12-3) tied the game at 1-all when it took advantage of a couple of errors in the bottom of the third.

But the Rebels answered in the top of the fourth when they scored four runs on six hits to take a 5-1 lead. Vasquez had an RBI single, Shores had a two-run double and Casen Yonts added an RBI double.

“That was huge,” said Garcia of the big inning. “A lot of times this year, we haven’t been giving (Shores) a whole lot of run support in his starts. To kind of open it up there, it gave him some breathing room and make him feel a little more comfortable on the mound. We’ve been getting a lot of contributions from a lot of different guys in the last four games. I told them, you don’t know when your number is going to be called and you’ve got to be ready to step up. Luis Rodriguez getting his second start of the year had two hits today and he did that against Midland High last week as well.”

That cushion was enough for Shores, who had five of his six strikeouts in the final two innings.

“I felt great,” Shores said. “My defense was making plays, I had my offense going, I helped myself with a couple of RBIs to get myself comfortable on the mound and get the lead up. It was a great day.”

Caleb Boswell hit a solo homer to left in the seventh for Permian but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers on this day.

The Rebels will look to continue the momentum back home on Friday.

“(Thursday’s win) takes the pressure off, so hopefully we can go out there and keep playing the way we’ve been playing and hopefully take the sweep.”

Follow Oscar on Twitter: @OLeRoy_MRT

LEGACY 5, ODESSA PERMIAN 3

Legacy 100 400 0 -- 5 11 3

Permian 001 010 1 -- 3 6 1

Chase Shores and Casen Yonts. Gus McKay, Hayden Ramage (5) and Peyton Gregory. W – Shores. L – McKay. 2B – LHS – Shores 3, Yonts; PHS: Callan Warren, McKay. HR – PHS: Caleb Boswell.

DISTRICT 2-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS

District Overall

W L W L

x-Permian 12 3 23 6

Frenship 9 3 15 9

Legacy 8 4 17 7

SA Central 6 5 9 13

Odessa 6 7 15 11

Abilene 2 9 6 15

Midland 1 13 7 22

x-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s scores

Legacy 11, Permian 9; Frenship 4, Midland High 1; San Angelo Central 12, Abilene High 2; Odessa High 6, Lubbock Trinity 5 (non-district)

Thursday’s scores

Legacy 5, Odessa Permian 3; Wolfforth Frenship 7, Midland High 4; San Angelo Central at Abilene High, late; Odessa High was open

Friday’s games

Wolfforth Frenship at Midland High, 1 p.m.; Odessa Permian at Legacy, 2 p.m.; Abilene High at San Angelo Central, noon; Odessa High is open