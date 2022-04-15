Suspect arrested after shooting at Sacramento officers during chase

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police identified the suspect who led officers on a pursuit through Sacramento County Thursday night.

Jose Borrego, 34, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail Friday morning after officers located him near a light rail station in Folsom. Sacramento police said they later located the suspected vehicle used in the police chase abandoned somewhere in Folsom.

When Borrego was arrested, police said a handgun and ammunition were in his possession.

According to jail records, Borrego faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a firearm upon a peace officer and evading police. Borrego is currently being held without bail.

Sacramento police said on Thursday night, they were attempting to pull over Borrego near 44th Street and 14th Avenue for reckless driving and he never stopped, starting a vehicle pursuit.

According to police, Borrego exited his vehicle and allegedly shot at a patrol car at least two times. One officer got out of his patrol car and returned fire.

Borrego went back inside his vehicle and again fled from officers, police said.

Borrego and officers weren’t struck by gunfire, but one officer did get a minor injury during the shooting, according to police. The injured officer is expected to be fine.

“Officers followed the suspect throughout the City and County of Sacramento before officers lost sight of the suspect,” Sacramento police wrote in their release.

Due to the incident falling under a city policy on police use of force and Senate Bill 1421, police said the video and audio associated with the shooting will be released within 30 days.

The case is currently being investigated by multiple agencies.

For anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

