Florida State

Florida Teen Dies After Taking Turns With Friends in Shooting Each Other While Wearing Body Armor

By Mavic Thompson
parentherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida teen, Christopher Leroy Broad, 15, died after he took a turn shooting with friends while wearing a vest with body armor. Two Florida teens - Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler- were arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm after police discovered evidence that Vining shot their...

www.parentherald.com

