NEW YORK — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 Saturday.Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday's opener."I said I felt like we haven't won a baseball game here in a long time," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, recalling a postgame conversation with a team staffer....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO