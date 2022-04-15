ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Midland pitching stellar again in victory

Jack Cushing (Danne' Braden)

ROCKHOUNDS 3, HOOKS 1

At Momentum Bank Ballpark

TOP HITTERS: Jonah Bride was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead the RockHounds. … Luke Berryhill was 2-for-3 with a walk for Corpus Christi.

TOP PITCHERS: Starter Jack Cushing got the win for Midland after he allowed one run on seven hits and one walk, to go with six strikeouts over six innings. … RockHound relievers Wandisson Charles, Dalton Sawyer and Garrett Acton did not allow a hit or a walk and combined for four strikeouts over three scoreless innings. Acton earned his first save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland got all the runs it needed with two in the bottom of the first after an RBI double by Bride and an RBI double by Devin Foyle. … After Emmanuel Valdez homered in the top of the fifth for the Hooks, Midland added a run on a Bride single in the home half of the fifth.

NOTES: The RockHounds have won the last two games and have held the Hooks to two total runs. … Midland now leads the series 2-1 and the teams will meet in fourth game at 7 p.m. Friday.

ROCKHOUNDS 3, HOOKS 1

Corpus Christi 000 010 000 -- 1 7 3

Midland 200 010 00x -- 3 7 0

Melendez, Conn (5), Endersby (6) and Diaz. Cushing, Charles (7), Sawyer (8), Acton (9) and Bride. W – Cushing (1-0). L – Melendez (0-1). Sv. – Acton (1). 2B – Corpus: Kessinger (1); Midland: Bride (3), Foyle (1), Guldberg (1). HR – Corpus: Valdez (2).

T – 2:24. A – 3,817.