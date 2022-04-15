Tennessee high court reinstates new state Senate districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court on reinstated the new state Senate map drawn up by Republicans this year in redistricting.

The court ruled Wednesday that a lower panel of judges didn’t properly consider how blocking the map and extending the Senate candidate filing deadline would harm elections officials and cause voter confusion.

The 4-1 ruling doesn’t take a stance on the lower court’s determination that the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts.

The Supreme Court ruled that the May 5 change presented “a significant delay on the election process in this state,” and the court reset the Senate filing deadline to April 14.

The original filing deadline was April 7.

