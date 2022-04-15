ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee high court reinstates new state Senate districts

By JONATHAN MATTISE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court on reinstated the new state Senate map drawn up by Republicans this year in redistricting.

The court ruled Wednesday that a lower panel of judges didn’t properly consider how blocking the map and extending the Senate candidate filing deadline would harm elections officials and cause voter confusion.

Craig announces bid for Crowe’s District 3 TN Senate seat

The 4-1 ruling doesn’t take a stance on the lower court’s determination that the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts.

The Supreme Court ruled that the May 5 change presented “a significant delay on the election process in this state,” and the court reset the Senate filing deadline to April 14.

The original filing deadline was April 7.

Congressional candidate removed from ballot by Tennessee GOP

(WJHL) – It’s an election year, which means incumbents are looking to hold onto their seats while new blood throws their hat in the ring of public service. One hot race in 2020 was for the Congressional seat in the First District, replacing long-time Congressman Phil Roe. Two years later, that same seat is once […]
