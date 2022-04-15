ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 0

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN - Tigers are formidable predators, but the Leon is king of the jungle. Leon Draisaitl continued his dominance over Smashville on Thursday night with a hat trick, while Mike Smith made all 30 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-0 shutout of the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone...

Bossy, Islanders legend, remembered by Gretzky, hockey community

--- "I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're thinking about him, thinking about his family and it's tough news to hear for sure." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.
