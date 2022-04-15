PCB City Council announces pay raise for city employees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach City Council members voted to support their employees at their meeting Thursday by giving them a 2 to 5 percent pay raise.

The action comes right after Walton County raised employee wages 5 percent. Sheldon said they want to make sure they not only get the best employees, but actually keep them.

Employees will get a 2 percent cost of living adjustment and council members doubled the compression to 2, 4, and 6 percent to reward employees for their longevity.

“This gives us the ability to make sure that every employee has gaps so if they’ve been here, it’s a thank you for their years of service,” Sheldon said. “That’s what we’re trying to do we want to make sure our employees know that we appreciate them, we value them, we love them. They are the face of Panama City Beach.”

The 2 percent cost of living adjustment comes from the city’s general fund, where business tax receipts are up 26 percent due to inflation.

The pay raise will go into effect immediately.

