ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

PCB City Council announces pay raise for city employees

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaixF_0f9w8Rs600

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach City Council members voted to support their employees at their meeting Thursday by giving them a 2 to 5 percent pay raise.

The action comes right after Walton County raised employee wages 5 percent. Sheldon said they want to make sure they not only get the best employees, but actually keep them.

WestRock to close Panama City mill

Employees will get a 2 percent cost of living adjustment and council members doubled the compression to 2, 4, and 6 percent to reward employees for their longevity.

“This gives us the ability to make sure that every employee has gaps so if they’ve been here, it’s a thank you for their years of service,” Sheldon said. “That’s what we’re trying to do we want to make sure our employees know that we appreciate them, we value them, we love them. They are the face of Panama City Beach.”

The 2 percent cost of living adjustment comes from the city’s general fund, where business tax receipts are up 26 percent due to inflation.

The pay raise will go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Callaway man takes on Bay code enforcement

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City changes potential alcohol sale ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners postponed a vote on banning alcohol sales in March and April 2 a.m. Commissioners said they need to make more changes to the proposal. Initially, commissioners discussed cutting off sales after 2 a.m. in March and April. Now city officials said a proposal could only limit sales […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New ordinance gives PCB City Manager more authority

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are sending a strong message to those looking to cause trouble on local beaches. The city passed a new civil emergency ordinance on Thursday, a direct response to last month’s crowds that took over the streets. Panama City Beach Police arrested 161 people and seized […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
City
Panama City, FL
Walton County, FL
Government
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcb#Inflation#Pcb City Council#Westrock
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Police searching for driver in multi-car accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating the driver who caused a multi-car accident back in January. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored truck leaving the parking lot on 103 west 23rd street. As you can see the truck pulled into the path of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Longevity
WMBB

Two influencers charged in Panama City Beach riots

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March. Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

One person killed, three rushed to hospital in Bayou George crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed and three others, including two small children, were rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said a four-door Altima was headed north on Woodleigh Road near Waverly Road at about 2:15 p.m. when for an unknown reason the driver […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Three Georgia men charged in counterfeit case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three men from Georgia had more than $12,000 in counterfeit bills and were trying to do some shopping in Panama City, police said Tuesday. The men were arrested on Saturday after a loss prevention officer at a local business called the police. Quintus Dean Riley and Frederick Eugene Stephens were […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews begins $20 mil in Hurricane Michael repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners released more than $20 million on Tuesday to repair Hurricane Michael damages in St. Andrews. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funding in January. City officials will use the money to repair 2.4 miles of damaged stormwater pipes, water lines, sewer lines, and roadways. Some will also go […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy