ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen City News’ Find A Fugitive series marks 500th capture

By Brien Blakely
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNM9q_0f9w8Edt00

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 500!

Queen City News reached a major milestone in it’s ‘Find A Fugitive’ series, 500 captures.

CMPD says Tony Carthran has been captured. Detectives say Carthran is the suspect seen on surveillance video carjacking another man at a gas station in west Charlotte.

His arrest comes as a result of tip coming into Charlotte Crime Stoppers. That tipster saw our story on the carjacking on Queen City News at 10 back in February and reported it.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

“I just really want to thank the public for their interest and really stepping out and assisting this department 500 captures is a very good job, and we really appreciate your assistance,” said Det. Dabbin Brathwaite from CMPD.

The tipster who called in will receive a reward of several hundred dollars and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police locate missing woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Police say Jesika has been located. Cincinnati District 3 Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her home over a week ago. Jesika Walters, 35, left her residence on April 4 and has not been seen since. Police say Walters was seen leaving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Fugitive#Queen City News#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pair who assaulted, carjacked 74-year-old in NC arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman in eastern North Carolina have been apprehended in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an assault and carjacking in New Bern. A 74-year-old woman told deputies she had been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy