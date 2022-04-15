Talkback Feedback: Who is gram?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about fixing roads with one, in particular, the backyard train, and old women shows. But first, we begin with calls about whether the gas tax should be suspended for a while. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are calls about helping out Ukraine and responses to a call we aired Wednesday night suggesting the mail be delivered every other day. But first, one caller says enough with the COVID numbers and gives an interesting reason why.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16; a meeting of world leaders and some weather complaints and compliments. But first, we begin with a call about potholes.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This edition of Talkback 16 is mostly about the Newswatch 16 team, our people, and how we do things. But first, we begin with calls about our weekend morning meteorologist.
A YouTube group reportedly helped find the body of a Pennsylvania man who was missing for almost 20 years. "It’s my brother," the victim's brother Stephen Amabile told The Philadelphia Inquirer when remains were found inside a car in a body of water Saturday. "They found him." The victim's...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, we have a gaggle of callers voicing their concerns about euthanizing geese. But first, there's a call about a bill banning female transgender athletes from female sports.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Delta-8, a psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant that produces a high similar to marijuana, is the subject of intense debate across the country and in Pennsylvania. Products like gummies, sprays and oils can contain Delta-8, and there's a growing concern it could be extremely...
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Easter is this Sunday, and ahead of the holiday in 1998, Mike Stevens stopped by a bakery of sorts in Shamokin that only comes together a few times a year. We're making Pasca bread on this trip Back Down the Pennsylvania Road. Check out WNEP's Video...
Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
State regulators greenlit permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana. A year and a half ago New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to allow recreational sales for those 21 and older. New York state will begin recreational cannabis sales as well...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In spring, those of us who are tired of the winter darkness, look for something to brighten our day. Mike Stevens may be of some help in this visit to the PhotoLink Library. See more of our Photolink Library stories on YouTube.
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Looking to up your garden game or just get started? Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with some plant pros in Wyoming County who shared several "news you can use" tips and answered viewers' questions. It's the day to encourage people to use their green thumb...
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — In recent years, we have done stories about a hiking trail in Carbon County that is now closed because of safety concerns. But there's much more to the Glen Onoko Falls story. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to learn how those waterfalls were a...
SCRANTON, Pa. — An astronaut from NASA with a unique connection to northeastern Pennsylvania was in Scranton last week as part of NASA's efforts to ramp up preparations for the next manned missions to the moon planned for the summer of 2025. In 2010, Col. Douglas Wheelock was the...
WEATHERLY, Pa. — Pysanky eggs are a Ukrainian folk art using the wax-resist method. The name comes from the Ukrainian word "pysaky" which means to write. These colorful Easter creations have various symbols with special meaning throughout the ages. We traveled to Weatherly, PA to meet Paul Corinchock, a...
