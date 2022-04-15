ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple’s stolen vehicles recovered with belongings missing

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau recovered a pair of stolen vehicles belonging to a couple moving to Corbett, Ore. from California. Unfortunately, for the couple, most of their belongings had been taken.

The couple reported the theft of a loaded U-Haul and trailer carrying a Mazda Miata around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The U-Haul was reportedly carrying various pieces of furniture, work-out equipment, and sentimental items like family photos and artwork, among other belongings.

4 identified in fatal Hwy 18 crash after sedan hits motorhome

The Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said the Mazda was found undamaged around 7 p.m. Wednesday near NE 82nd Avenue and Freemont Street. Twenty minutes later, the car trailer was reportedly located at SE 53rd Avenue and Bush Street.

The U-Haul was found without the couple’s belongings on SE 49th Avenue and SE Haig Street on Thursday morning.

No arrests have yet been made, according to MCSO.

