ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Utica

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UTICA, NY – Two men were arrested and charged with various drug charges after...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for unlawful surveillance in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested on a felony charge after an incident that occurred last week in Corning, according to State Police in Painted Post. Joey Brizzee, 31, of Dundee N.Y. was arrested on Friday, April 8, 2022 at around 9:15 in the City of Corning. He was arrested for allegedly shooting […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crime Prevention Unit
Daily Voice

Twin Offenders Jailed Following Raid On Paterson Drug Den

Twin brothers with criminal records were among five men arrested by Paterson police during a raid on a local drug den that they said yielded hundreds of illegal prescription pills, heroin, cocaine and more. Detectives watched as a 31-year-old Garfield man bought several Oxycodone pills at a second-floor Pacific Street...
GARFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
2 On Your Side

6 officers injured at Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility

BROCTON, N.Y. — The New York State Corrections Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) says six officers were injured after allegedly being attacked by two inmates at the Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility last week. According to the NYSCOPBA, the incident happened while the inmates were being escorted to a routine facility...
BROCTON, NY
WIVB

Chautauqua County man accused of stalking woman

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stalking, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. This past Thursday, New York State troopers responded to I-86 in Mina after receiving a report that a woman was being followed. According to State police, 26-year-old Sherman resident Andrew Graham...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police. Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

86K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy