Damaged Traffic Light Repairs May Take Up To Two Weeks Due to Crash, Police Say

Police in Morris County on Wednesday identified a woman who died the previous day in a single vehicle crash near the Valley Mall in Gillette. Lajoy Battle, 41, of Jersey City, was found unresponsive by officers shortly after 10:32 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and wound up in low lying water along the Passaic River. According to a press release from Long Hill Township Police Department, two officers entered the water and broke the vehicle’s windows in an effort to rescue Battle, but found she had no pulse. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO