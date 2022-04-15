ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Damaged Traffic Light Repairs May Take Up To Two Weeks Due to Crash, Police Say

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONROE, NJ – A traffic light at the intersection of Prospect Plains Road and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist who ran red light injured in crash, Beloit police say

BELOIT, Wis. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in downtown Beloit Monday afternoon after police said they ran a red light. The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51/Riverside Drive and White Avenue/Portland Avenue. Police said the motorcyclist and a sedan crashed, leaving the motorcyclist hurt. ﻿ The motorcyclist was cited in the...
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe Township, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff: Narcs Bust Paterson Man With 730 Heroin Folds, Ounce Of Crack, Drug Cash

Passaic County sheriff's detectives busted a Paterson man with 730 heroin folds, an ounce of crack and nearly $1,500 in drug cash, authorities said. Manuel Ramos, 44, was charged with drug offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest early Thursday, April 14, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Car Crash Shuts Down Route 22, Damages Bridge

UPDATE: A driver from Pennsylvania was more than three times the legal BAC limit when she crashed into a flatbed tow truck and caused serious damage to a bridge in Warren County, authorities said.----------------------------------A two-car crash brought traffic to a halt on Route 22 and damaged a b…
WARREN COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

41-year-old woman found dead after cops pulled her from wreck behind store, police say

Police in Morris County on Wednesday identified a woman who died the previous day in a single vehicle crash near the Valley Mall in Gillette. Lajoy Battle, 41, of Jersey City, was found unresponsive by officers shortly after 10:32 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and wound up in low lying water along the Passaic River. According to a press release from Long Hill Township Police Department, two officers entered the water and broke the vehicle’s windows in an effort to rescue Battle, but found she had no pulse. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Police#Prospect Plains Rd#Applegarth Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Double shooting at N.J. apartment complex leaves man killed, roommate critically injured

A man was killed and his roommate critically injured after both were found shot early Friday outside the apartment they shared in Burlington County, authorities said. Maurice Kobassic, 27, was found dead near the entrance to the apartment in Maple Shade when police arrived at the Fox Meadow complex on Laurel Drive at about 3:30 a.m, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His 26-year-old roommate was listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the face, the prosecutor’s office said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 23, killed in triple shooting. Police seek tips from public.

Authorities on Monday identified the 23-year-old man killed in a shooting that left two other men wounded near a Bloomfield intersection. Christian Lisaldes Perez, 23, was fatally shot on First Avenue, near North 15th, shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and township Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said in a joint statement.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Driver Killed As Car Plunges Into Passaic River Behind Morris County Shopping Center

Police have released the identity of the driver who was killed after her vehicle plunged into the Passaic River behind a Morris County shopping center Tuesday morning. Lajoy Battle, 41, was found unconscious with no pulse as officers responded to the crash behind HomeGoods at the Valley Mall in Gillette around 10:30 a.m., Long Hill Township Police Chief Ahmed Naga said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

86K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy