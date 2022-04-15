Attacker Who Targeted Orthodox Jews in Rampage Slapped With Terrorism, Kidnapping Charges

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO