In a seven-inning affair for the series finale, the NM State baseball slipped to the Vaqueros of UTRGV, 7-2. The finale of the weekend set marked the third game in a four-game homestand for the Aggies. After a pair of scoreless innings from Cam Blazek, the Vaqueros struck first for six runs. As seven of […]

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO