Newsroom – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Dover, DE

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
DOVER, DE – 33-year-old Antoine Burgess of Dover has been arrested by Delaware State Police...

WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
MyChesCo

Wanted Delaware Man Arrested in Lancaster County After Fleeing Police

LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police Department announced the arrest of 35-year-old William Edward Sawyer of Wilmington, Delaware. Authorities state that on March 16, 2022, at approximately 3:48 am, East Lampeter Township Police Officers made contact with a silver 2018 Honda Accord in the parking lot of the American Music Theater located at 2425 Lincoln Hwy East. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, identified as William Edward Sawyer, and a 15-year-old minor female from the State of Delaware. At the time, Officers observed suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in plain view. Upon requesting the driver to exit the vehicle to continue the investigation, Sawyer instead placed the vehicle in gear and fled westbound on Lincoln Hwy East (Rt 30).
US News and World Report

Delaware Police: Man Assaults Another Driver After Crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been charged with assaulted another driver with an anti-theft device after a crash in New Castle on Sunday, state police said. Troopers were called to Springfield Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash and dispatchers advised them that one driver assaulted the other, then ran off, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

15-Year-Old Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 6 at approximately 6:01 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1600 block of West 2nd Street when they observed a 15-year-old juvenile male acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun and 5.5 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Shooting outside Dover bar hospitalizes man

A 29-year-old Dover man is recovering in a hospital after he was shot in front of a bar early Saturday morning. Dover police say officers responding to a "shots fired" report at Irish Mike's Olde Towne Pub on Loockerman Street shortly before 1 AM actually found the victim in front of the nearby Citizens Bank branch.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE: Two arrested for shootings in Wilmington's West Center City

UPDATE: Wilmington Police say they have made two arrests for Thursday's double shooting in West Center City. Police say officers in the Drug, Organized Crime and Vice division saw two suspects flee the scene. They were arrested after a brief foot chase. Demarius Bradley, 27, of Newark and Ernest Hill...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police investigate early morning shooting

Wilmington police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Northeast section of town. Police say a man was found shot near 23rd and Pine streets around 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2022. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No further details were immediately released.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

DSP Arrests Woman on Multiple Warrants Following Traffic Stop

GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 38-year-old Tara Madden of Selbyville, DE on multiple felony criminal warrants following a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. On April 14th, 2022 at approximately 3:56 p.m., an officer with the Greenwood Police Department saw a tan Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Sussex...
GREENWOOD, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Dive-thru Mobile Pantries in April

DOVER, Del.- With high gasoline and food prices, the Food Bank of Delaware this month will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantry that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. at...
DOVER, DE
