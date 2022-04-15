ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Man Charged for Welfare Fraud, Illegal Use of Benefits

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, NY – 33-year-old Farquan Aljabbouri of Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Buffalo...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 7

Slavic = Slave = White Slavery
2d ago

Let’s take in more Refugees and middle eastern nationals. Let’s keep supporting these Corrupt Corner Stores. The Lackawanna Six legacy lives on!! 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(4)
8
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday in U.S. District Court, landing her a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intention to […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Buffalo City Court#Ebt
WIVB

Chautauqua County man accused of stalking woman

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stalking, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. This past Thursday, New York State troopers responded to I-86 in Mina after receiving a report that a woman was being followed. According to State police, 26-year-old Sherman resident Andrew Graham...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police. Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

6 officers injured at Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility

BROCTON, N.Y. — The New York State Corrections Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) says six officers were injured after allegedly being attacked by two inmates at the Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility last week. According to the NYSCOPBA, the incident happened while the inmates were being escorted to a routine facility...
BROCTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man accused of dragging elderly woman during purse-snatch arraigned in separate felony case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo man charged with dragging an 80-year-old woman while trying to steal her purse remains in jail after appearing before a judge on one of four cases against him. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old Michael Sawyer was arraigned on several charges, including strangulation, assault and grand larceny […]
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

86K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy