Chicago Police squad car crashes into home after collision with Pathfinder in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police patrol unit crashed into a home following a collision with another vehicle in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday evening.

At 7:37 p.m., the patrol unit was responding to a call as it headed south on Hamlin Avenue near 68th Street. The unmarked squad car – which had two officers inside – collided with a Nissan Pathfinder that was headed east on 68th Street.

The patrol unit went on to hit a home and come to rest on the front lawn, as seen on video. The airbags were visibly deployed.

The two officers were both taken to a local hospital in good condition. One suffered a head and arm injury, the other a head and shoulder injury.

The 47-year-old woman driving the Pathfinder reported pain in her hand, but refused medical treatment.

The crash happened in the intersection, and citations were pending late Thursday, police said.