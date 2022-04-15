AZ: OFFICER SHOT IN PHOENIX, SUSPECT SOUGHT

Related
Everett police officer shot, killed by suspect after altercation
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett police officer was killed by a 50-year-old man during an altercation, according to police. Officer Dan Rocha, 41, served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade. A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team...
Murder Suspect Sought By Sheriff After Florida Man Was Found Shot Dead In Shed
PLANT CITY, FL. – This suspect is now in custody, click here for the updated story. The…
Suspects shot by BLM ranger near Las Vegas drove toward officer
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Bureau of Land Management says one suspect who was killed and two others who were shot by a federal ranger near Las Vegas last week were in a vehicle that was driving at high speed toward another ranger on foot. The agency released a few...
Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas
A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
Florida man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids and dog because he thought 'apocalypse was coming'
A Florida man will spend life behind bars after jurors on Thursday convicted him of killing his wife, their three children and family dog — and then living for weeks with the decomposing remains — due to what prosecutors said were apocalyptic beliefs. The panel in Kissimmee found...
Suspected Mexico cartel member aims AK-47 at Texas DPS helicopter patrolling near border
Footage taken from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter shows a suspected gunman aiming a weapon at the aircraft near the southern border before a deadly shootout between suspected cartel members and the Mexican military, authorities told Fox News. The nearly 3-minute video was taken as the helicopter was...
After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death
Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
Officer Convicted After Violently Arresting Black Woman Who Called For Help
Police body cameras caught a Miami-Dade cop tackling Dyma Loving, who had contacted authorities after a neighbor pointed a gun at her.
"48 Hours" investigates the mysterious death of an Arizona woman during a hunting trip to Zambia
In 2016, Bianca Rudolph died from a shotgun wound during a hunting trip to Zambia with her husband. Debora Patta joins "CBS Mornings" with a preview of her "48 Hours" report "Death on Safari."
Rapper Archie Eversole Allegedly Killed By Own Brother At Gas Station
Beloved Georgia rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died after allegedly being shot by his own brother. The 37-year-old artist, best known for his 2002 song “We Ready,” was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County, according to a statement provided to Oxygen.com on Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department.
Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall
Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and...
An Oklahoma corrections officer was found guilty of helping white supremacists attack Black detainees in jail
Matthew Ware helped orchestrate an attack against two Black detainees by white supremacist inmates in 2017, according to the Justice Department.
Indiana State Police: Child's Body Found by Mushroom Hunter
Indiana State Police: Child's Body Found by Mushroom HunterSCDN Graphics Department. Indiana State Police in Sellersburg is requesting the public's assistance in a death investigation that began on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
9-year-old boy kidnapped by rideshare driver in West Town, police say
CHICAGO — Authorities are searching for a rideshare driver suspected of kidnapping a 9-year-old boy in West Town, police said Sunday night. According to police, the rideshare driver drove off with the sleeping child upon dropping off the boy’s parents in the 2600 block of W. Huron. The driver drove off in an unknown direction. […]
1 Dead After Shooting Between Motorists In Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US
A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
PA: COMMUNITY REACTS TO MASS SHOOTING AT AIRBNB
PA: Neighbors and property owners react to mass shooting at Pittsburgh Airbnb left that two dead
