Ramsey Student Charged for Making Hoax Threat of After School Shooting

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect has been charged with shooting multiple students at Barrington High School with a water bead gun as part of a TikTok challenge. One transgender student who was struck along with his boyfriend believes they were targeted in a hate crime – but the suspect has not been charged as such. Barrington police said they learned the juvenile suspect shot at several people with an item that was identified as a SplatRBall Water Bead Blaster. Police did not specify whether the juvenile suspect is also a Barrington High...

BARRINGTON, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO