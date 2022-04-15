ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Easter Events across Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Bell County. Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation, 1206 W. Avenue B. Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. Harker Heights Moose Lodge, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Thursday, April 14 from 5:30...

KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
