Public Safety

DaBaby shot intruder at his North Carolina mansion: report

By Jesse O’Neill
 3 days ago

DaBaby was the alleged triggerman who shot a home intruder at his North Carolina estate Wednesday night, according to a report.

The rapper was home at his $2.3 million Troutman compound when a man trespassed onto the property at about 7:45 p.m., TMZ said .

DaBaby, 30, born Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told the outlet.

“I shot him in the leg,” a man told a 911 dispatcher in a six-minute emergency call released by Iredell County Emergency Communications and obtained by WCNC.

“OK and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked.

“He’s trespassing on my property … I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take, what he’s here to do … He’s neutralized until you guys get here,” the man said.

DaBaby did not recognize the intruder. Famous Entertainment / Youtube

Police had called the shooting an “isolated incident” and said “there is no threat to the community at large.”

No arrests had been made and the victim was expected to survive, according to officials.

Police had visited the 9-acre property — featuring an 11,200-square-foot mansion, large pool, full-size basketball court, chef’s kitchen, state-of-the-art theater room and a custom-designed wine cellar — 30 times between 2019 and 2020, ABC News Radio reported .

Big Daddy
2d ago

Uninvited people shouldn’t step foot in your yard or on your property unless it’s an emergency and they should knock on ya door. Anything else deserves whatever they get.

2d ago

Anyone else wondering what the other 30 law enforcement service calls were for in the last few years?

Gale Benton
2d ago

He did the right thing, protecting his home. He had the right to protect.

