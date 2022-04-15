ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Former Bulldog Koby Bender signs tryout deal with AHL's Islanders

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth year with the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team this season, Koby...

www.wdio.com

NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
WDIO-TV

Hayward native Josh Passolt heading to AHL's Rochester Americans

Hayward, Wisconsin native Josh Passolt has signed a professional hockey contract with the AHL's Rochester Americans. They're the primary NHL affiliate to the Buffalo Sabres. A forward for Western Michigan University the last five years, Passolt lead the Broncos to the NCAA tournament this season finishing with a program record 166 games where he tallied 108 career points.
HAYWARD, WI
WDIO-TV

Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
WDIO-TV

Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospects Shine in Denver Pioneers’ NCAA Championship

Upon the conclusion of the collegiate hockey season, the University of Denver left the NCAA tournament as national champions. On Denver’s roster, there were three Red Wings prospects that played a pivotal role in the team’s success. As the Pioneers took the ice in Boston at TD Garden, all eyes were on Carter Mazur, Shai Buium, and Antti Tuomisto.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Craig Button rates Simon Edvinsson as third-best NHL-affiliated prospect

Earlier this week, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button released his list of the top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects. Button joined TSN as a contributor after serving as Calgary Flames general manager from 2000 to 2003. His list prominently features two players selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
NHL
WDIO-TV

Wilderness are off to playoff's with season finale victory

The Minnesota Wilderness looked to clinch a playoff spot in their regular season finale against the Chippewa Steel. The game would be scoreless until the 6:40 mark of the third period, where Chippewa would take the lead. Cole Gordan would tie the game up at 1-1, forcing overtime. Where Jared...
MINNESOTA STATE
