4.14.22 High school sports scoreboard

By WTOV9 Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Career win 300 for Mike Cottis. Ty Householder CG shutout, 13...

Tigers Rally to Defeat Monarchs

Glen Dale, W, Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall was coming off a dramatic win against University. It led 7-1 in the top of the 6th but Rhys Francis his a 2 run home run to bring the Tigers within 4. Those would be his 2 RBI’s in the game. It was a big inning for […]
Linsly Picks Up Two More Wins

CLARKSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly picked up two more wins on the road Friday at the McDonald’s classic in Clarksburg. The Cadets beat Lincoln 8-0, Brodie Selmon went the distance with seven strikeouts and Xavier Fankhouser hit a two-run home run. The Cadets also defeated Fairmont Senior 5-3, they improve to 12-1 on the season
Community boys basketball league begins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Respect League starts it’s second season Friday morning. It’s a partnership between several Youngstown organizations. Last year more than 200 at risk young men were involved. The goal is to provide life skills to improve their quality of life. The second season gets underway...
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2022

South Park at Ringgold, ppd. Washington at Waynesburg, ppd. Beth-Center at McGuffey, ppd. Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m. Laurel at South Side, 3 p.m. Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd. Avonworth at Central Valley, ppd. Ellis School at Cornell, ppd. Washington at Jeannette, ppd. Saturday’s schedule.
Hillclimbers fall in tennis

Urbana singles player Brayden Stouffer returns a serve in a match against visiting Jonathan Alder. The Hillclimbers lost, 4-1, to drop to 3-1 overall.
St. Clairsville Earns Comeback Win over Huskies

Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – The Huskies were up 6-3 in the 5th inning but St. Clairsville was not finished. The Red Devils made it a 2 run game in that inning when Harrison Central’s Rutter walked in Hoffman with the bases loaded. Myers delivered a 2 RBI single in the top of the 6th to […]
