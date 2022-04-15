ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix officer who was shot is in stable condition after undergoing surgery

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice working to track down man accused of shooting police officer. Phoenix police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the man who's accused of shooting an officer and investigators are...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

Police say the suspect, Richard Schaare of Payson, had a gun with officers arrived and refused to drop it. Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man has critical injuries after girlfriend allegedly shoots him in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has life-threatening injuries after his girlfriend allegedly shot him in Glendale Monday morning near 48th and Glendale avenues. Glendale police say a woman called police to report that her boyfriend made threats and said he was going to come over and kill her. He attempted to force his way into her home when she allegedly shot him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
GLENDALE, AZ
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Public
AZFamily

Pedestrian killed on I-17 near Sunset Point jumped off moving bus

Sgt. Preston Brogdon was responding to a call of shots fired back in February when a man attacked him and another officer, then started shooting them. Sky Harbor Airport is experiencing serious staffing shortages, and they're impacting restaurants and more at the airport. Police arrest notorious graffiti offender Toby Manuelito.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and two semi-trucks early Monday morning on U.S. 93 near the State Route 71 junction, about an hour north of Wickenburg. The Department of Public Safety’s Bart Graves said a pickup truck driver with a passenger was heading south when they sideswiped a semi-truck hauling cars that was heading north around 4:30 a.m. The pickup truck started spinning and a second semi-truck plowed into it, Graves said. The second semi is believed to be a tanker truck. That sparked the fire, which destroyed the car hauler.
WICKENBURG, AZ
AZFamily

Two kids hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Man, 47, Suspected in Fatal Freeway Shooting Near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway Patrol said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

2+ weeks since infant found dead at Phoenix McDonald’s; Police still looking for woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tuesday marked 16 days since a newborn was found dead in a west Phoenix McDonald’s, and police are still looking for a woman leaving the bathroom that afternoon. The baby was found around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Investigators initially said the infant was a boy, but the Medical Examiner’s Office says the baby was a girl, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Phoenix mother arrested after boy ingests fentanyl and needed 3 Narcan doses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a toddler because he ingested fentanyl and now his mother is facing a felony charge, according to court documents. On Tuesday, emergency crews were called out to a home in southwest Phoenix because a 1-year-old boy wasn’t breathing. His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived. Paramedics gave him two doses of Narcan and rushed him to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Staff gave the boy a third dose of Narcan. Tests revealed he had fentanyl in his system, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fire chief has message for drivers after deadly ambulance crash on SR 87

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley firefighter identified as Brendan Bessee is dead, and another firefighter is fighting for his life at Scottsdale’s Honor Health Hospital after a 911 call turned into a deadly crash on Beeline Highway on Friday. The surviving paramedic, Tyler Packer, is in the ICU after undergoing surgery. His former fire chief, a man who calls Packer his adopted son, has a message for drivers on the road while hoping for a full recovery for Packer.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

