Clemson Travels To No. 23 Wake Forest

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.
But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
Comments / 0