Pharr, TX

Buildup of traffic at ports of entries impacting consumers and businesses

By Christian von Preysing
KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe enhanced inspection checks by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety continues to cause a big backup of commercial traffic on local ports of entries. While the blockade on the...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 2

KRGV

Trucker blockade still in place at Pharr International Bridge

Truckers on the Mexican side of the Pharr International Bridge continued Tuesday to block northbound lanes to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced commercial vehicle inspections order. Due to the current blockade on the Mexican side of the bi-national port of entry, traffic control measures have been put in place,...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Pharr International Bridge resuming “normal operations”

The blockade on the Mexican side of the Pharr International Bridge has “ceased,” according to the city of Pharr. The blockade started Monday when truckers on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge blocked northbound lanes to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced commercial vehicle inspections order.
PHARR, TX
NewsWest 9

The impact inflation is having on small businesses

TEXAS, USA — Gas, groceries all going up due to inflation. As for businesses, they're also taking the hit and it's mainly those smaller local businesses having to work twice as hard right now. "It’s really affecting the small employer, the mom and pop operations. In restaurants the cost...
TEXAS STATE
morningbrew.com

Walmart is bumping truck driver starting pay into the 6 figures

In order to get those Instant Pots where they need to be, faster, Walmart said that it will increase the average starting pay for in-house truck drivers from $87,000 to between $95,000 and $110,000. Feel free to open a new tab and Google, “How to become truck driver.”. The...
ECONOMY
KRGV

Truckers attempt to cross into Mexico through Progreso International Bridge

Despite a nearly two-mile-long line of trucks trying to cross into Mexico through the Progreso International Bridge on Tuesday, there hasn't been any northbound commercial traffic crossing into the U.S. This became an issue since Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to ramp up commercial vehicle...
PROGRESO, TX
freightwaves.com

New trailer orders rebound in March but supply chain still broken

Preliminary new trailer orders in March hit their highest point since December 2020. But it could be a blip because supply chains are still a mess. “Nothing has changed in the last several months,” said Brett Olsen, marketing manager for City of Industry, California-based Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. “We are in the same situation as all manufacturers. Demand is still strong, and there continues to be challenges resulting from the supply chain, labor and inflation.”
BUSINESS
KRGV

5 on Your Side: Some Alton residents not receiving mail deliveries

Residents in an Alton subdivision are frustrated after they say they've gone months without getting their mail delivered. 5 on Your Side did some digging and found out a solution seems to be on the way. But the residents will still wind up paying to get their mail in the meantime.
ALTON, TX
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin consumer service business seeks buyer

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership (TSEP) announced Monday that the owner of a successful Tiffin consumer service business is looking to retire and sell the business. Detailed information about this opportunity, codenamed “Project Tailgate,” can be found on TSEP’s “Entrepreneurial Opportunity Clearinghouse” at tseoc.org. The opportunity will remain...
KRGV

Power outages across Valley affecting 6,000 customers, AEP says

Power outages across the Valley are affecting 6,000 customers, AEP Texas reported Tuesday morning. AEP says the outages are in Mission, Pharr, Rio Grande City and San Benito. It's unclear when power will be restored. The Lyford Consolidated Independent School District in Willacy County also said the district has been...
MISSION, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Routes Continue To Be Impacted Over Vaccine Mandate Battle During A Busy Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you live in the city, you already know this — but wait times may be a little longer than normal due to routes being out of service from a shortage of drivers. The protest of the vaccine mandate from hundreds of Port Authority workers has put buses behind normal schedules. Port Authority told KDKA this week that any stop could be out of service at any moment — as some drivers refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. With several March Madness games this weekend — and the Division III Women’s National Championship game tipping off later today — you’ll really want to plan ahead. Now, with that being said, Port Authority says things are improving. This week, 140 workers returned to work after showing proof of vaccination, but there are still over 300 employees not working. Until all service gets back to normal, Port Authority is encouraging folks to use TrueTime on their website that lets you track the routes. And don’t forget, to make up for any inconvenience — while disciplinary hearings for those who aren’t vaccinated are set to get underway — all passengers can ride for free until the end of service on Sunday.
TRAFFIC
KRGV

Gov. Abbott scales back enhanced vehicle inspections at one Texas bridge

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday Texas is scaling back enhanced vehicle inspections at one bridge in Texas and will return to normal inspections effective immediately after reaching an agreement with the Nuevo Leon governor. Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda has agreed to conduct enhanced vehicle inspections on the...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Annual Covid vaccines possible, Hidalgo County health authority says

With the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2 causing a spike in cases in some states, the Hidalgo County health authority said an annual COVID-19 vaccine could become a real possibility. "As we move from a pandemic to endemic, of course we'll be requiring constant surveillance of what the latest variations and then the manufacturing of vaccines that are specific for that variant," Dr. Ivan Melendez said.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

