Phi Kappa Tau Color Run

Mammograms save lives, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated wants to help. It is sponsoring a 3D Mammogram Mobile Screening event in Hampton and it's free! The event is Thursday, March 24, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. outside the Hampton Coliseum.
BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Talia Casares de la Rosa of Moroni (84646) at Brigham Young University. Jessica Boekweg of Mt. Pleasant...
JoAnn Lawrence and Addie Finseth both volunteer for Volunteers in Medicine, Clinic of the Cascades in Bend.
The post Two Volunteers in Medicine helpers share their passion during National Volunteer Month appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0