What will Twitter's board say? Tech analysts are divided over Elon Musk's takeover bid

By Analysis by Brian Stelter
 3 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Ask ten tech insiders about the future of Twitter right now and you're likely to hear at least five different answers. Some are...

Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

Investors have become accustomed to Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report chief executive, making spectacular announcements. He has a knack for surprising them when they least expect it. But what he seems to like even more is the game of cat and mouse with the business community. The billionaire likes to keep everyone guessing what his next move is going to be.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Twitter’s board owes it to shareholders to accept Elon Musk’s offer

Elon Musk’s take-it-or-leave-it offer of $54.20 per share for Twitter is a fantastic deal for shareholders. board must seriously consider shareholder value and whether Musk’s generous takeover offer – the stock closed at $45.85 on Wednesday — is financially better for shareholders than a company that is adrift as Twitter continues to fail to monetize its business.
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Sued by Shareholders Over Delay in Disclosing His Stake in Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now being sued by former Twitter shareholders for his delay in disclosing his stake in the company. According to reports, the shareholders claim that Musk and Twitter should have announced his 9.2% investment in the company much earlier than they had. U.S. securities laws require an announcement to be made within 10 days of the transaction for acquisitions of more than 5% stake, which means Musk would’ve had to announce it by March 24.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
BBC

Tesla: Elon Musk opens delayed 'gigafactory' in Berlin

Tesla boss Elon Musk has opened a huge electric car "gigafactory" near Berlin which is the first European hub for the firm. The plant was delayed for eight months after local authority licensing problems. The more than €5bn (£4bn) factory is the biggest investment in a German car plant in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk looking to bring in partners for Twitter bid, says report

Elon Musk is talking to investors to potentially partner with him on his $43bn attempt to buy Twitter, according to a report.The Tesla titan launched his stunning bid for the social media platform with a $54.20 per chase cash offer as he claimed he was the right leader to “unlock” its “extraordinary potential”.Now the South African-born entrepreneur is developing a new plan that could be announced in days, according to The New York Post.Mr Musk could team-up with Silver Lake Partners, a global private equity firm that invests in tech and which was a potential investor when he considered...
BUSINESS
