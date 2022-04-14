ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The streak is over, Notre Dame Baseball loses series opener to Duke

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The Irish haven’t lost since the end of March but the host Duke Blue Devils wanted to make the Irish feel defeat in April and that’s exactly what happened. In game one of the three game ACC conference battle, the home team took it to the Irish, defeating the visitors 15-5.

It was one that the Irish would like to have back as starting pitcher Will Mercer struggled out of the gate. He gave up three runs in the first inning, the only one he would pitch in, then Radek Birkholz also gave up three, one of them unearned, and the Irish had an early 6-0 hole to dig out of.

The Irish would battle back to get within two runs after their four run fifth, but would score just once more as Duke kept piling on the runs. Link Jarrett has switched up his starters and with a Thursday start, he went with Mercer, a move he might be regretting this evening as the nine-game winning streak came to an end.

Fortunately for the Irish, game two of the series will have ace John Michael Bertrand on the mound as they look to start a new winning steak. Notre Dame still holds a fantastic 21-6 record, but have had their struggles in-conference this season, just 8-6 so far. They look to change that tomorrow as first pitch is set for 6pm EST.

