Los Angeles, CA

Officers shoot suspect they say fired at them on LA highway

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

California Highway Patrol officers shot a man who opened fire on them along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles early Thursday, prompting a shutdown of the major highway during the morning commute, authorities said. The officers...

Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jose Barrios
People

Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild

Workers inside an Irvine, California, business got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a 113-pound male mountain lion raced into their office building. According to CBS News, police and wildlife officials first spotted the mountain lion roaming around an industrial park. Authorities attempted to capture the cat, but the animal got spooked and ran into the building for Morse Micro Office before police officers could apprehend the animal outside.
IRVINE, CA
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
