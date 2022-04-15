Roads in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks reopen after police activity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Roads that shut down Market and Clayton Streets due to police activity Thursday night in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood have now been reopened, city officials announced on Twitter .

The scene was on the 3400 block of Market Street where a person was in possession of a firearm, the San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4. Officers, including emergency crews, were at the scene at around 7:23 p.m. to make contact with the person.

Police said they have since disengaged with the subject, and that situation has been resolved.

The surrounding area of Market and Clayton Streets consists of mostly homes. Rooftop Elementary and Middle School is roughly a half mile away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

