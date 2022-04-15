ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Roads in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks reopen after police activity

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFilz_0f9w2PkY00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Roads that shut down Market and Clayton Streets due to police activity Thursday night in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood have now been reopened, city officials announced on Twitter .

The scene was on the 3400 block of Market Street where a person was in possession of a firearm, the San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4. Officers, including emergency crews, were at the scene at around 7:23 p.m. to make contact with the person.

Police said they have since disengaged with the subject, and that situation has been resolved.

San Francisco police investigate shootings in Taraval, Bayview

The surrounding area of Market and Clayton Streets consists of mostly homes. Rooftop Elementary and Middle School is roughly a half mile away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twin Peaks, CA
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle School
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Search underway for Sacramento mass shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they have identified another suspect in the deadly K Street shooting.  He was identified by police as 27-year-old Mtula Payton. Payton reportedly has multiple felony warrants for charges such as domestic violence and firearms. The warrant relating to domestic violence was issued after officers went to a home […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy