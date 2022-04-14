ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

ESPN: Notre Dame-Clemson game ranks second in pregame quality

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
When Notre Dame welcomes Clemson to South Bend on Nov. 5, it will be more than a rematch two years in the making. No, it’s not because it will be played almost two years to the day the Irish’s epic upset of the top-ranked Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. If you’re a disciple of ESPN’s power index, only one matchup during the 2022 season will be of higher quality. This obviously could change, but here’s where ESPN has this game ranked:

We don’t know which direction the Irish will go in this season, especially when we mostly still are unaware of what Marcus Freeman can do. Will he be able to keep the Irish at a high level by the time November rolls around? The talent is there, but that obviously only means so much, especially when playing a program like Clemson. Regardless, hopefully, this game lives up to the hype it’s getting now.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

