Troutman, NC

Trespasser was shot outside NC rapper DaBaby’s mansion, 911 caller says

By Rodney Overton, Associated Press
TROUTMAN, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday, but it was unclear if he himself was involved or hurt.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press.

Man heard screaming in 911 call after shooting outside DaBaby’s NC mansion

But he wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.

He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the rapper didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment on Thursday.

A 911 call released Thursday said a caller told operators a trespasser was shot.

Dave Chappelle receives criticism over jokes about NC rapper DaBaby and NC Walmart shooting

“A guy (was) trespassing on my property,” the 911 caller said.

The operator asked what the caller did to the accused trespasser.

“I shot him in the leg,” the caller said in the recording released to WJZY-TV.

Troutman, located in Iredell County, is 35 miles north of Charlotte.

The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.


CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

